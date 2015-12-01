RSS

Michael Mcdonald

twim_amyschumer_good.jpg.jpe

Comedy star Amy Schumer kicks off an arena tour in Milwaukee, while jazz legend Tony Bennett serenades the Riverside Theater. more

Dec 1, 2015 8:11 PM This Week in Milwaukee

blogimage4235.jpe

Part of Grizzly Bear's appeal has been their ability to transcend the stigma of of the hipper than thou, ironic New York band. The band's music, particularly this year's amazing Veckatimest, has always seemed too pure, too comprehensive in its app.. more

Sep 1, 2009 4:00 AM On Music

blogimage4555.jpe

The state’s football fans have endured some unpleasant weekends this fall, but not t The state’s football fans have endured some unpleasant weekends this fall, but not t ,Sports more

Nov 19, 2008 12:00 AM More Sports

blogimage4235.jpe

The real breakout star of Dave Chappelle’s “Chappelle’s Show,” aside, of course, from Chappelle, was Charlie Murphy, the lesser-known brother of Eddie Murphy who dominated the progra,Today in Milwaukee more

Oct 24, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments

blogimage4555.jpe

One particularly interesting snippet from my phone conversation with Walter Becker that I wasn't able to get into this week's Steely Dan write-up: When I asked if he heard his influence on contemporary bands, Becker, who's incredibly self-honest a.. more

Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM On Music

SOCIAL UPDATES