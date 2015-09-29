Michael Turchin
Halloween Haunts Brew City Early
Ruthie begins her pre-Halloween celebration with lots of great events, including MKE Oktoberfest at the Marcus Center for the Performing Arts, Oct. 1-4; the Bay View Zombie Apocalypse Pub Crawl, Oct. 3; and “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” Tri... more
Sep 29, 2015 8:07 PM Ruthie Hear Me Out
FYI Around MKE
For yourinformation, Milwaukee, here are a few developments worth knowing about. Locally ownedand operated purveyor of liquefied fruit Refuge Smoothie Café is raising itsbase pay to $11.36/hour – the amount required for a full-time, fu.. more
Jul 4, 2015 6:07 PM Tyler Friedman Around MKE
Fourplay: 4 Comedies of Seduction
In the Boulevard Theatre’s season-opening production of Fourplay: 4 Comedies of Seduction , four romantic comedy shorts by four different playwrights play out on a nearly empty stage. Three brisk contemporary comedies exploring teen more
Aug 7, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee