Michelle Grabner

The exhibition at Woodland Pattern Book Center, “Vicki, with an i," is organized by Michelle Grabner and features six artists addressing what is described as “the changing power dynamics afforded women in western culture." more

Sep 5, 2017 2:38 PM Visual Arts

Temporary public art is on display during the summer months in Downtown Milwaukee. more

Jun 20, 2017 1:13 PM Visual Arts

“Gretchen Bender, Nicholas Frank, Allen Ruppersberg," an exhibition run by Michelle Grabner and Brad Killam, continues through March 4 at The Suburban on South Fifth Street. Gallery hours are by appointment only. more

Feb 28, 2017 2:58 PM Visual Arts

Photo by Joel Cash

The Suburban was formed by artists Michelle Grabner and Brad Killam in Oak Park, Illinois, as an artist exhibition space. With their relocation to Milwaukee in 2015, The Suburban moved to Riverwest, and is now joined by a companion location... more

Jun 7, 2016 4:19 PM Visual Arts

“Exhibition of Paintings and Bronze Casts by Michelle Grabner of Wisconsin” continues through Jan. 2 at Green Gallery, celebrating the internationally recognized sculptor-painter’s return to Wisconsin. more

Dec 1, 2015 6:50 PM Visual Arts

Irish artist Fergus Feehily’s works are on view at The Suburban, a new art gallery in Milwaukee’s Riverwest neighborhood. more

Oct 20, 2015 7:20 PM Visual Arts

Milwaukee has always had an arts community but finding money to support the arts has often been a challenge. The Milwaukee Artists Resource Network is an organization doing everything it can to keep artists working more

Jun 24, 2013 4:33 PM Off the Cuff

Michelle Grabner is a busy artist with an international reputation. The exhibition “Michelle Grabner: The Inova Survey” at Inova/Kenilworth, curated by Green Gallery director John Riepenhoff, is a moment of pause, glancing back over 20 year... more

Sep 5, 2012 12:00 AM Visual Arts

