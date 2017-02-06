RSS

Micmacs

A.O. Scott is perhapsAmerica’s most recognized film critic. From his perch at the New York Times, heregularly wades into the unceasing stream of movies pouring into cinemas andbrings back thoughtful analysis. His book, Better .. more

Feb 6, 2017 2:30 PM I Hate Hollywood

Good heist movies have alwaysinvolved displays of meticulous skill. In the opening scene of Loophole (1981)gangsters, working with drills and nitroglycerine through droplets, open a safewith great care. The tense silence scr.. more

Jan 18, 2017 2:09 PM I Hate Hollywood

Judit Kocsar

UK’s Multi Story Theatre Company comes to UWM this month for a performance of The Me Show. It’s two people with a multimedia set-up.  Gill Nathanson and Bill Buffery are two performers performing two stories that weave around each other. One.. more

Feb 1, 2016 4:24 PM Theater

My wife and I have the same criticism of the overall premise of Margaret Atwood’s The Handmaid’s Tale. The overall premise of the dystopian novel seems to be ignoring the central force at the heart of hundreds of years of politics in the United St.. more

Mar 25, 2015 2:35 PM Theater

Hollywood calls it a marketplace “correction,” explaining the relatively low number of movies released in 2010 as a pullback from the irrational exuberance of the mid-’00s. What’s left unsaid is the mediocrity of most movies in 201 more

Jan 4, 2011 12:00 AM Film Reviews

Dec 21, 2010 12:00 AM Home Movies

Oct 8, 2010 12:00 AM Home Movies

Bazil, the mild-mannered protagonist of Micmacs, is the sort of film buff Quentin Tarantino would admire. Working the late shift at an all-night video store, he watches a Bogart-Bacall classic, The Big Sleep, reciting the dialogue by heart.... more

Jun 29, 2010 12:00 AM Film Reviews

