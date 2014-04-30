Microbrews
Craft Cocktails and Pop-up Dinners
Known for its creative craft cocktails, The Hamilton (823 E. Hamilton St.) has always been a great place for the drink aficionado. Now, in addition to its catered events, the more
Apr 30, 2014 12:36 AM Danielle Stevens Dining Preview
Great Lakes Distillery Rising With The Micros
Transnational corporate Goliaths dominate the world, yet the Davids are fighting back. Steve Akley’s book Small Brand America looks at 25 of those Davids in the food and beverage industry more
Nov 27, 2013 12:26 AM David Luhrssen Dining Preview
Celebrating Craft Beer
Perhaps the most telling sign of how bad the economy got in the late 2000s is that consumers cut back on an indulgence that historically had been one of the most recession-proof: beer. Sales of beer fell by more than 2% in 2009, and by abou... more
Jul 13, 2011 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Around MKE
London to Narnia Via Hartford, Wisconsin
The final installment of the ridiculously expensive film adaptation of C.S. Lewis’ Narnia series will be in multiplexes around the globe shortly. The visuals are impressive. Some of the acting is quite good. There is a very personal edge of t.. more
Sep 28, 2010 9:09 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Fair Food, Fair Prices
Themain bar/dining room at Stonefly Brewing is a casual spot. The barcurves a bit and most of the tables are high-tops, with the exceptionof a few lipstick-red booths grouped near the front windows. T,Dining Out more
Mar 18, 2009 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview