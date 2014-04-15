The Midnite Show
2014 Milwaukee Day Concert w/ Decibully, Juniper Tar and Whips @ Turner Hall Ballroom
For a city that’s continually stacking itself up against other metropolises, Milwaukee can often turn its own inferiority complex into greater cultural output through a hard-nosed competitive nat,Concert Reviews more
Apr 15, 2014 10:01 AM Kevin Mueller Concert Reviews
Last Night at the 2012 Milwaukee Comedy Festival
The Seventh Annual Milwaukee Comedy Festival came to an end last night. It was an evening of two shows. The early show on the evening consisted of standup followed by improv followed by sketch comedy. The strange trinity of three different comic .. more
Aug 12, 2012 4:56 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
The Ponys w/ Terrible Twos and Sticks N Stones
Drawing from the rumbling bass of post-punk, the bruising guitars of early-’90s alternative rock, the cavernous echo of late-’80s 4AD records and pretty much anything loud and forceful, The Ponys cemented their status as one of Chicago’s more
Oct 29, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee