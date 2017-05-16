RSS

Mike Connors

homemovies0518.jpg.jpe

Two massive new DVD sets collect classic police dramas from the 1960s and ’70s, “The Streets of San Francisco" and “Mannix." more

May 16, 2017 3:13 PM Home Movies

lee_marvin_1959.jpg.jpe

Nov 16, 2014 2:10 PM I Hate Hollywood

Nov 23, 2012 2:32 PM I Hate Hollywood

<p> “The Untouchables,” the popular series that ran from 1959-63, traded on the idea (once prevalent in pop culture) that federal agents represented an incorruptible (and irresistible) force. Set in Chicago during Prohibition, “The Untouchables” .. more

Aug 4, 2012 11:35 AM I Hate Hollywood

By the end of the 1960s detectives were pushing cowboys off prime time. One of the characteristic and longest running of the era's TV detective series, “Mannix” (1967-75), is gradually being issued on DVD. Just out, “Mannix: The Seventh Season” i.. more

Jun 22, 2012 12:31 PM I Hate Hollywood

<p> If you were in a jam anytime between 1967 and 1975, you could have done worse than to seek the help of a private eye called Mannix. “Mannix: Season Five,” out on DVD, reveals the strengths and weaknesses of the detective genre from an era wh.. more

Jan 31, 2012 8:30 PM I Hate Hollywood

Acoustics are the endless mystery of classical music. Last week I heard a Frankly Music performance in the Dawes Studio Theater at the Sharon Wilson Center. The sound was wonderfully warm, vibrant and clear. In fact, while listening I wonde... more

May 17, 2010 12:00 AM Classical Music

UW Credit Union 2200 E. Kenwood Blvd 6016 N. Port Washington Road 1-800-533-6773 Runners,Best of Milwaukee 2009 more

Nov 16, 2009 12:00 AM Best of Milwaukee 2009

blogimage8501.jpe

At50, and roughly a decade after his last concert, he hadn't lost any of his nighmagical almost ,Film more

Oct 28, 2009 12:00 AM Film Reviews

blogimage8375.jpe

The narratives portrayed in imaginative installations, images and objects at the John Michael Kohler Arts Center in its exhibition, "American Story," which runs through the end of the year, reveal national diversity while celebrating person... more

Oct 19, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage7880.jpe

When all the dust settles from the requisite “end of the decade” wrap-ups, and magazines return to their usual “bands to watch in 2010” lists, Philadelphia’s Free Energy will no doubt command plenty of ink. The group has been more

Sep 8, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES