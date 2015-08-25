Mike Larson
Various Artists: Guitar for Life: Projects
Guitar for Life, a Waukesha music studio, branches out from lessons into recording with a CD representing the talents of instructors and students: Guitar for Life: Projects. more
Aug 25, 2015 6:24 PM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Cascada de Flores: Radio Flor (Ita Music)
The booming, cross-continental signals of the old Mexican radio stations have been celebrated by ZZ Top and Wall of Voodoo, but never with the loving nostalgia of California’s Cascada de Flores. On Radio Flor, this versatile ensemble evokes... more
Jul 3, 2014 1:22 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
The Ones: The Ones (Rerun)
The four-piece began as a ’70s high school band called Ozone and evolved into The Ones as they moved toward punk by decade’s end. The CD includes the best moments culled from live and rehearsal tapes. Best of all are both sides of the lone ... more
May 22, 2014 1:24 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Ama-Dots: Ama-Dots (Rerun)
Ama-Dots were a mainstay of the early 1980s Milwaukee alternative music scene, and are most often given the overly broad label “post-punk.” Perhaps that’s fitting, because post-punk was a term coined by a music press for bands that weren... more
Jul 3, 2014 1:19 AM Mike Larson Album Reviews
Various Artists: Radio Ready: Wisconsin—Lost Power Pop Hits 1979-1982 (Cheap Reward Records)
In the late ’70s, power pop was the accessible face of new wave music. With roots in the British Invasion and influenced by bands such as Badfinger and Big Star, power pop’s bright melodies and more polished musicianship appealed, in part, ... more
May 22, 2014 1:21 AM Mike Larson Album Reviews