Mike Mccabe
Saving Our Democracy: Oct. 5-11, 2017
Oct 3, 2017
Why Are Small-Town Wisconsinites So Angry?
Rural residents feel they are the “have nots,” while urban and suburban Wisconsinites are the “haves.” more
Sep 27, 2016
Supreme Court Shuts Down Walker’s John Doe Investigation—For Now
It was almost inevitable that the Wisconsin Supreme Court would rule in favor of Gov. Scott Walker and his campaign allies and shut down the John Doe investigation into their potential crimes. more
Jul 21, 2015
Help and Hope for the Politically Homeless
The former executive director of the watchdog group Wisconsin Democracy Campaign, Mike McCabe, wrote Blue Jean Nation: The Coming Makeover of American Politics, for the “politically homeless” who’ve been left behind. more
Jun 16, 2015
Judge Randa Goes Rogue on John Doe Ruling
Last week, U.S. District Judge Rudolph Randa released an unprecedented ruling—literally more
May 14, 2014
Campaign Contribution Limits Challenged
Last week, the U.S. Supreme Court heard a high-rolling Alabama donor’s challenge to the federal limits on campaign donations to federal candidates. more
Oct 16, 2013
Big Donors, Little Scrutiny
Last week, the nonpartisan watchdog group Wisconsin Democracy Campaign announced that it had identified 14 donors who had made campaign contributions over the legal $10,000 limit this more
Sep 25, 2013
Golf Resorts, Private Planes and Luxury Hotels
As governor, Scott Walker attempts to portray himself as a no-frills man of the people, a “brown bag” kind of guy who was raised by a minister and drove a Saturn. more
Jul 31, 2013