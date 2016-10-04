RSS
The Milk Carton Kids
This Week in Milwaukee: Oct. 6-12
Led Zeppelin legend Robert Plant will join Emmylou Harris and Steve Earle at a memorable benefit concert. more
Oct 4, 2016 3:41 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
This Week in Milwaukee: May 26-June 1
Fishbone, Purity Ring, Trashcan Sinatras and The Milk Carton Kids all swing through the city this week. more
May 24, 2016 2:48 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Various Artists: Look Again to the Wind: Johnny Cash’s Bitter Tears Revisited (Sony Music Masterworks)
The face of Bitter Tears: Ballads of the American Indian, Johnny Cash’s 1964 concept album, is lined with the stylistic wrinkles of its time, including Cinemascope production and unnecessary sentimental touches like the military-music styli... more
Oct 1, 2014 1:36 AM Jon Gilbertson Album Reviews
SOCIAL UPDATES
Thanks for signing up!