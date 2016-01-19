Milwaukee Ballet Ii
World Premieres and Classical Ballets
A fully produced concert of classical and contemporary ballet by the Nancy Einhorn Milwaukee Ballet II (MBII) has graced each South Milwaukee Performing Arts Center season since 2011. The 17 dancers in this year’s program have come from Jap... more
Jan 19, 2016 3:59 PM John Schneider Dance
Dance Happening: Oni Dance Presents ‘Palimpsest’
Choreographer Maria Gillespie and her Milwaukee and Los Angeles collaborators will present new dance-music-media performance works. more
Mar 31, 2015 8:09 PM John Schneider Dance
Arena Dances
Does Main Street still exist in our technological world? Minneapolis choreographer Mathew Janczewski has been asking that question of young people and seniors. With more
Oct 8, 2014 2:21 PM John Schneider Classical Music
New Dance from the Milwaukee Ballet
Milwaukee Ballet is doing something new and wonderful. In addition to creating ballets with the company’s forward-looking Artistic Director Michael Pink and the more
Jan 22, 2014 12:32 AM John Schneider A&E Feature
Milwaukee Ballet Reaches Out
Alyson Chavez is the face and voice of Milwaukee Ballet. As director of community outreach, she does directing, education, training and writing through Milwaukee Ballet II (MBII). She recently sat down with Off the Cuff to discuss farm syst... more
Nov 13, 2013 5:40 PM Willy Thorn Off the Cuff
Milwaukee Ballet II in South Milwaukee
A deep stage, good lighting and up-close seating made the South Milwaukee Performing Arts Center an excellent venue for the Nancy Einhorn Milwaukee Ballet II in “Classical To Contemporary,” a program of seven dances in as many styles... more
Oct 12, 2011 12:00 AM John Schneider Classical Music