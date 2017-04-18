RSS

Milwaukee Beer Bistro

shortordermilwaukeebeerbistro.jpg.jpe

If there’s one thing most every Milwaukeean can agree on, it’s that beer is good. Add beer to food, and it makes the food even better. That’s the philosophy behind Milwaukee Beer Bistro (2730 N. Humboldt Blvd.), a Riverwest pub that incorpo... more

Apr 18, 2017 2:09 PM Short Order 1 Comments

milwaukeebeerbistro.jpg.jpe

Photo by Maggie Vaughn

When non-Milwaukeeans think about what kind of food we prefer, they likely imagine something similar to the menu at Milwaukee Beer Bistro (2730 N. Humboldt Blvd.), in which nearly every item on the,Short Order more

Mar 1, 2016 4:01 PM Short Order

curtains_godsofkaraoke.jpg.jpe

This coming Tuesday Umbrella Group will be celebrating its first successful year in existence with a fundraiser at the Milwaukee Beer Bistro. Gods of Karaoke II will feature a number of talented musical theater types vying for “The Birmingham Kara.. more

May 30, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

overview.jpg.jpe

Rustico's Bloody MaryMilwaukee's Best Bloody 2015 was held this pastSunday, March 22 at Turner Hall Ballroom. The event, similar to other BloodyMary tastings and competitions in this city, is an annual fundraiser for theGreat Lake Hemophilia.. more

Mar 23, 2015 8:35 PM Around MKE 2 Comments

aroundmilwaukee_bloodymarycompetition.jpg.jpe

Thinkstock / Getty Images

The Great Lakes Hemophilia Foundation is hosting a Bloody Mary tasting and competition event this Sunday, March 22 at Turner Hall ballroom. The third annual Milwaukee’s Best Bloody will feature 16 bars competing for the title of Best Bloody, voted.. more

Mar 20, 2015 8:20 PM Around MKE

diningout_mbb.jpg.jpe

At Milwaukee Beer Bistro the beer doesn’t just come in a pint glass, it comes on your plate. This relatively new restaurant in Milwaukee’s Riverwest neighborhood specializes in beer-infused cooking. Each dish is paired with a beer that will... more

Aug 5, 2014 9:52 PM Dining Preview

beer pints.jpg.jpe

Thelegendary “99 Bottles of Beers on the Wall” is slowly being put together atnewly opened restaurant Milwaukee Beer Bistro, 2730 N. Humboldt Ave.Afterconverting Rio West Cantina into Milwaukee Beer Bistro, owner Russ Davis wantedto offer l.. more

Apr 25, 2014 6:20 PM Around MKE

blogimage11660.jpe

After a disappointing series against usual whipping boys the Pirates, the Milwaukee Brewers return home tonight to begin a series against the Washington Nationals. more

Jul 23, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage11416.jpe

Few post-grunge bands have been more committed to Nirvana’s legacy than Puddle of Mudd, and few bands have so brazenly misunderstood that legacy. Drawing from the numbskull sentiments of Fred Durst more than the satirical screeds of Kurt more

Jun 30, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage10225.jpe

The latest company to wear the temporary title of “Milwaukee’s last theater group,” BITE Theatre introduces itself this week by premiering a programs of shorts written by playwright Robert Lawrence. The program—titled more

Mar 22, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES