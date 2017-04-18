Milwaukee Beer Bistro
Beer in Every Dish at Milwaukee Beer Bistro
If there’s one thing most every Milwaukeean can agree on, it’s that beer is good. Add beer to food, and it makes the food even better. That’s the philosophy behind Milwaukee Beer Bistro (2730 N. Humboldt Blvd.), a Riverwest pub that incorpo... more
Apr 18, 2017 2:09 PM Lacey Muszynski Short Order 1 Comments
Local Bistro Says Beer Goes with Everything
When non-Milwaukeeans think about what kind of food we prefer, they likely imagine something similar to the menu at Milwaukee Beer Bistro (2730 N. Humboldt Blvd.), in which nearly every item on the,Short Order more
Mar 1, 2016 4:01 PM Franklin K.R. Cline Short Order
Gods Do Karaoke for Umbrella Group
This coming Tuesday Umbrella Group will be celebrating its first successful year in existence with a fundraiser at the Milwaukee Beer Bistro. Gods of Karaoke II will feature a number of talented musical theater types vying for “The Birmingham Kara.. more
May 30, 2015 11:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Bloody Marys for Bleeding Disorders
Rustico's Bloody MaryMilwaukee's Best Bloody 2015 was held this pastSunday, March 22 at Turner Hall Ballroom. The event, similar to other BloodyMary tastings and competitions in this city, is an annual fundraiser for theGreat Lake Hemophilia.. more
Mar 23, 2015 8:35 PM Lacey Muszynski Around MKE 2 Comments
Bloody Mary Competition
The Great Lakes Hemophilia Foundation is hosting a Bloody Mary tasting and competition event this Sunday, March 22 at Turner Hall ballroom. The third annual Milwaukee’s Best Bloody will feature 16 bars competing for the title of Best Bloody, voted.. more
Mar 20, 2015 8:20 PM Lacey Muszynski Around MKE
Milwaukee Beer Bistro Serves Diners by the Pint
At Milwaukee Beer Bistro the beer doesn’t just come in a pint glass, it comes on your plate. This relatively new restaurant in Milwaukee’s Riverwest neighborhood specializes in beer-infused cooking. Each dish is paired with a beer that will... more
Aug 5, 2014 9:52 PM Ciera Mckissick Dining Preview
Riverwest's Milwaukee Beer Bistro Puts the Spotlight on Beer
Thelegendary “99 Bottles of Beers on the Wall” is slowly being put together atnewly opened restaurant Milwaukee Beer Bistro, 2730 N. Humboldt Ave.Afterconverting Rio West Cantina into Milwaukee Beer Bistro, owner Russ Davis wantedto offer l.. more
Apr 25, 2014 6:20 PM Kristina Byas Around MKE
