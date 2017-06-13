RSS

Milwaukee Cooperative

swordplay.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee Swordplay Academy offers Introduction to Italian Longsword and Introduction to Rapier classes, which meet twice a week for four weeks and run $100. more

Jun 13, 2017 1:43 PM A&E Feature 1 Comments

14963388_1409624622384008_9175052936029528937_n.jpg.jpe

Nov 12, 2016 12:00 PM Theater

blogimage13302.jpe

In 1878 Arthur Sullivan and W.S. Gilbert toured the deck of HMS Victory , taking copious notes regarding the layout of the ship. Such attention to detail would become typical of the team’s working relationship. Their tour inspired the more

Dec 17, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES