RSS

Milwaukee Election Commission

mustshowidtovote_jpg_800x1000_q100.jpg.jpe

Voter participation dropped 12% in the City of Milwaukee in the first presidential election since the implementation of voter ID. more

Nov 15, 2016 4:25 PM News Features 7 Comments

voting.jpg.jpe

Nov 5, 2012 9:50 PM Daily Dose

blogimage17651.jpe

In two weeks, Wisconsin voters will be required to present a state-approved photo ID to cast... more

Feb 8, 2012 12:00 AM News Features 30 Comments

blogimage8783.jpe

Thirty years after the Islamic Revolution, “Persian Visions: Contemporary Photography from Iran” brings the work of 20 photographers to Milwaukee (at the Haggerty Museum of Art through Jan. 17, 2010). Despite cultural sanctions imposed by t... more

Nov 16, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

The ink on the state’s biennial budget is barely dry and we’re already talking about the 2010 budgets for the county and city. Milwaukee County Executive Scott Walker had his department heads deliver their shocking news without much of a heads up .. more

Jul 16, 2009 4:00 AM Daily Dose

Taking Liberties Fighting the Spread of Democracy B Y J O E L M C N A L L Y One of the Bush administration’s covers for going to war in Iraq to provide billions of dollars in no-bid contracts for Halliburton and other co,Taking Liberti... more

Oct 8, 2008 12:00 AM Taking Liberties

SOCIAL UPDATES