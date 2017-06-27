RSS

Milwaukee Harbor

seagull.jpg.jpe

The Harbor Seagull goes unnoticed by most Milwaukeeans today,docked near the Lafarge Cement Company’s silo and Kaszubes Park on JonesIsland. You can’t see it from any but the loneliest streets in the area and,even by boat, it’s not nearl.. more

Jun 27, 2017 4:02 PM What Made Milwaukee Famous

ae.jpg.jpe

While you can say Carl Sandburg loved the city of Chicago, you can’t say he loved it exclusively. Long associated with Chicago Poems, the 1916 book of poetry that launched Sandburg’s career, the workingman’s poet has not been well known for... more

Sep 18, 2013 1:11 AM A&E Feature 1 Comments

blogimage13705.jpe

Detroit noise-punk technicians Tyvek don’t put a lot of stock in pristine vocals or delicate guitar arrangements. Instead, they utilize throaty sputtering and choppy instrumental compositions to convey their emotions, which primarily more

Jan 29, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES