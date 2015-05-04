Milwaukee Historical Society
The Iroquois’s Last Run
This week, I go back to work as a tour guide with the Milwaukee Boat Line. Through the end of October, I’ll be leading tours aboard the Vista King talking about the sights and history of Milwaukee from the rivers and the lake. This is my fifth yea.. more
May 4, 2015 5:30 PM Matthew J. Prigge What Made Milwaukee Famous 2 Comments
A History of Milwaukee in a To-Be-Determined Number of Commonplace Objects
I need to say at the onset here that I really hate internet lists…like "100 Things To Do In Milwaukee Right Now" or "13 Things You Never Knew About Beer" or "41 Ways To Fill Space When You Are Writing A Weekly Blog." To me, these barely qualify as.. more
Apr 27, 2015 8:00 PM Matthew J. Prigge What Made Milwaukee Famous
Zips, Spots and Mods: Milwaukee’s Forgotten Basketball Teams
Back near the opening of the NBA season, I did a piece on the short-lived NBA Milwaukee Hawks for the print edition of the Shepherd . Now, with the NBA playoffs underway, I thought I’d take a look at a few more long-lost Milwaukee basketball franc.. more
Apr 20, 2015 8:25 PM Matthew J. Prigge What Made Milwaukee Famous 5 Comments
The Parkway News Adult Bookstore
I have written a few pieces on the historyof adult movie theaters in Milwaukee,particularly the ParkwayTheatre on W. Lisbon Ave.I find the history of the Parkway fascinating and, some years backs, even hadthe good fortune to sit down for an i.. more
Mar 16, 2015 5:30 PM Matthew J. Prigge What Made Milwaukee Famous 5 Comments
Wicked
The hit Broadway musical Wicked whizzes into town this week, and brings with it 450,000 pounds of equipment and a company of 55 people. The personnel include cast, production managers, stagehands and other backstage support.
Making Room for Wicked
It's not easy being green, when it involves 17 semi trailers.Wicked, the musical, whizzes into town this week, and brings with it 450,000 pounds of equipment and a company of 55 people. The personnel include cast, production managers, stage...
Under The Sea
Some of the most exotic creatures on Earth are found not on land but in the sea. The visually stunning IMAX documentary Under The Sea travels to the Great Barrier Reef, South Australia, and the Coral Triangle islands to film some of
Blue Oyster Cult
You know you've made it as a classic rock band when you're part of multiple "Guitar Hero" video games, still have some original band members left in the lineup and continue to tour after 43 years as a band. That's right, 43 y
