Milwaukee Historical Society

iroq night.jpg.jpe

Courtesy Milwaukee Boat Line.

This week, I go back to work as a tour guide with the Milwaukee Boat Line. Through the end of October, I’ll be leading tours aboard the Vista King talking about the sights and history of Milwaukee from the rivers and the lake. This is my fifth yea.. more

May 4, 2015 5:30 PM What Made Milwaukee Famous 2 Comments

thinkstockphotos-522434065.jpg.jpe

I need to say at the onset here that I really hate internet lists…like "100 Things To Do In Milwaukee Right Now" or "13 Things You Never Knew About Beer" or "41 Ways To Fill Space When You Are Writing A Weekly Blog." To me, these barely qualify as.. more

Apr 27, 2015 8:00 PM What Made Milwaukee Famous

milwaukeefamous_brightspots1921.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee Sentinel, January 9, 1921.

Back near the opening of the NBA season, I did a piece on the short-lived NBA Milwaukee Hawks for the print edition of the Shepherd . Now, with the NBA playoffs underway, I thought I’d take a look at a few more long-lost Milwaukee basketball franc.. more

Apr 20, 2015 8:25 PM What Made Milwaukee Famous 5 Comments

parkway.jpg.jpe

I have written a few pieces on the historyof adult movie theaters in Milwaukee,particularly the ParkwayTheatre on W. Lisbon Ave.I find the history of the Parkway fascinating and, some years backs, even hadthe good fortune to sit down for an i.. more

Mar 16, 2015 5:30 PM What Made Milwaukee Famous 5 Comments

blogimage11581.jpe

The hit Broadway musical Wicked whizzes into town this week, and brings with it 450,000 pounds of equipment and a company of 55 people. The personnel include cast, production managers, stagehands and other backstage support. more

Jul 15, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage11552.jpe

blogimage11532.jpe

Some of the most exotic creatures on Earth are found not on land but in the sea. The visually stunning IMAX documentary Under The Sea travels to the Great Barrier Reef, South Australia, and the Coral Triangle islands to film some of more

Jul 12, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage11381.jpe

You know you’ve made it as a classic rock band when you’re part of multiple “Guitar Hero” video games, still have some original band members left in the lineup and continue to tour after 43 years as a band. That’s right, 43 y more

Jun 28, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

