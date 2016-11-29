RSS

Milwaukee Homeless Veterans Init

mhvi.jpg.jpe

With winter fast approaching and the need for homeless veterans services as necessary as ever, Kirsten Sobieski, executive director of Milwaukee Homeless Veterans Initiative recently took the time to discuss bureaucratic roadblocks, the imp... more

Nov 29, 2016 4:27 PM Off the Cuff

homelessveterans.jpg.jpe

Eleven top Milwaukee chefs are hosting the benefit dinner “Milwaukee Chefs for Homeless Vets: Waffle House Re-Imagined” on Monday, May 23, from 6:30-10 p.m. at Merriment Social (240 E. Pittsburgh Ave.) to support the nonprofit Milwaukee ... more

May 17, 2016 4:17 PM Expresso

mchvlogo.jpg.jpe

Eleven ofMilwaukee’s top chefs will host a benefit dinner Monday, May 23 for the Milwaukee Homeless Veterans Initiative.The chefs will create original gourmet dishes inspired by the menu of the popularsouthern chain Waffle House.Partic.. more

Apr 20, 2016 7:54 PM Around MKE

mhvi.jpg.jpe

MHVI has founded a new collaborative initiative called Wisconsin Veterans Network, or VetsNet for short, and will host an open house at its new office (6317 W. Greenfield Ave., West Allis) on Saturday, April 23, from 9 a.m.-noon. more

Apr 19, 2016 3:00 PM Expresso

The City of Milwaukee’s Ninth Annual Holiday Drive is underway and this year donations benefit returning soldiers and their families with the Milwaukee Homeless Veterans Initiative (MHVI) and Clement J. Zablocki VA Medical Center. more

Dec 8, 2015 9:42 PM Expresso

tumblr_ne0d7bhcf71rvn5nxo1_500.jpg.jpe

Suffering frompost-election blues? Missing the fervor stirred up by promises ofchange? Lacking the excitement of standing in multiple lines only to realizethat you haven't re-registered since moving?Fortunately, thethril.. more

Nov 8, 2014 8:55 PM Visual Arts

blogimage12708.jpe

Phil Cousineau, the San Francisco-based writer, world traveler and documentary filmmaker, will hold forth at Boswell Book Co. this Friday, Oct. 29. He’s well worth catching, no matter what subjects his latest books are addressing. He’s a co... more

Oct 25, 2010 12:00 AM Books

Imagine, if you can, an alternate universe. Imagine that in this alternate universe, a foreign military power begins flying remote-controlled warplanes over your town, using on-board missiles to kill hundreds of your innocent neighbors. Now... more

May 14, 2010 12:00 AM News Features 4 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES