mkejcc_dailydose.jpg.jpe

Howdisheartening to find out that the Jewish Community Center in Whitefish Bay hasagain been targeted for a bomb scare, prompting another evacuation. This one, part of a national wave of threats to Jewish centers yesterday, thankfully was not cr.. more

Feb 21, 2017 7:40 PM Daily Dose

mkearts_theholocaustbybullets.jpg.jpe

Over the pastfew months news sources have reported a frightening recrudescence ofanti-Semitism across Europe. This disturbing state of affairs makes the work ofFather Patrick Desbois all the more timely. Inspired by the experiences of hisgrand.. more

Apr 15, 2015 6:30 PM Visual Arts

clown.jpg.jpe

Inmentioning “medical clowns,” I refuse to make any obvious jokes about thepeople in charge of billing for medical insurance companies or drug reps forpharmaceutical companies or even my former ocular surgeon. Such jokes might bea bit too o.. more

Nov 14, 2014 8:00 AM Theater

offcuff.jpg.jpe

Hannah Rosenthal, a self-described “activist Jew,” is both president/CEO of the Milwaukee Jewish Federation and commissioner on the United States Commission on more

Sep 11, 2014 12:26 PM Off the Cuff

blogimage13505.jpe

Idiosyncratic even by director Alex Cox’s standards, the 1987 absurdist spaghetti Western Straight to Hell was scripted and filmed quickly—when a planned Nicaraguan concert tour with Joe Strummer, Elvis Costello and The Pogues was more

Jan 8, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Universal health insurance cannot come soon enough for uninsured Kathy Myers, 41, of Niles, Mich., who, suffering from an increasingly painful shoulder injury, has been continually turned away from emergency rooms because the condition is n... more

Jul 8, 2010 12:00 AM Around MKE

blogimage10927.jpe

Mostly written on parchment or papyrus, in Hebrew and Aramaic with a smattering of Greek, the hundreds of documents known as the Dead Sea Scrolls became the most famous archaeological discovery since the opening of King Tut’s tomb. The more

May 17, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

