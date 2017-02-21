Milwaukee Jewish Federation
Ugly Acts of Anti-Semitism Surface in Milwaukee
Howdisheartening to find out that the Jewish Community Center in Whitefish Bay hasagain been targeted for a bomb scare, prompting another evacuation. This one, part of a national wave of threats to Jewish centers yesterday, thankfully was not cr.. more
Feb 21, 2017 7:40 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose
Internationally Renowned Holocaust Researcher Presents Lifework in Lecture
Over the pastfew months news sources have reported a frightening recrudescence ofanti-Semitism across Europe. This disturbing state of affairs makes the work ofFather Patrick Desbois all the more timely. Inspired by the experiences of hisgrand.. more
Apr 15, 2015 6:30 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Medical Clowning Seminar at the Jewish Community Center
Inmentioning “medical clowns,” I refuse to make any obvious jokes about thepeople in charge of billing for medical insurance companies or drug reps forpharmaceutical companies or even my former ocular surgeon. Such jokes might bea bit too o.. more
Nov 14, 2014 8:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Hannah Rosenthal on Milwaukee’s Vibrant Jewish Community and the Gaza/Israel Conflict
Hannah Rosenthal, a self-described “activist Jew,” is both president/CEO of the Milwaukee Jewish Federation and commissioner on the United States Commission on more
Sep 11, 2014 12:26 PM Ben Lockwood Off the Cuff
Straight to Hell
Idiosyncratic even by director Alex Cox’s standards, the 1987 absurdist spaghetti Western Straight to Hell was scripted and filmed quickly—when a planned Nicaraguan concert tour with Joe Strummer, Elvis Costello and The Pogues was more
Jan 8, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
News Of the Weird
Universal health insurance cannot come soon enough for uninsured Kathy Myers, 41, of Niles, Mich., who, suffering from an increasingly painful shoulder injury, has been continually turned away from emergency rooms because the condition is n... more
Jul 8, 2010 12:00 AM Chuck Shepherd Around MKE
The Dead Sea Scrolls
Mostly written on parchment or papyrus, in Hebrew and Aramaic with a smattering of Greek, the hundreds of documents known as the Dead Sea Scrolls became the most famous archaeological discovery since the opening of King Tut’s tomb. The more
May 17, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee