This Week on The Disclaimer: Downtown Milwaukee at the Crossroads
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly panel with Ryan Schleicher, Matt Wild and I, Milwaukee as we know it is at a crossroads, and which path it chooses could shape the city for decades to come. We're joined by Milwaukee Magazine 's Dan Shafe.. more
Nov 6, 2014 4:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
This Week on The Disclaimer: Defending the Flag, and Tisking Crotchety Journos
This Week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly crosstalk between station promotions director Ryan Schleicher, A.V. Club Milwaukee editor Matt Wild and I, we learned that Milwaukee has a flag—and not just any flag, but possibly the greatest flag I have.. more
Aug 8, 2013 3:30 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Peninsula Players' Summer Seminars
The venerable Peninsula Players have more to offer than quality theatre in a comfortable space. The theatre beautifully integrates the wooded landscape of Fish Creek, Wisconsin with a well-designed space. In operation since 1935, the summer thea.. more
Jun 18, 2011 2:19 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Ex Fabula All Stars
Since last fall, the storytelling project Ex Fabula has been inviting community members to share personal stories related to a monthly theme. At the end of each Ex Fabula event, the audience selects its favorite of the night. Ex Fabula’s more
May 14, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Green Furniture Design
Rarely does a major art exhibition invite viewers to “please touch” the items on display. But accessibility plays a significant role in the recently opened exhibit titled “Green Furniture Design” at the Milwaukee Art Museum. This t more
Jan 12, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Close Encounters of the Human Kind
We have all known otherwise highly intelligent people of sound judgment who make absolute Milwaukee Journal Sentinel ,Taking Liberties more
Jun 24, 2009 12:00 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
My Two Cents on the Flynn-McBride Saga
OK, I’ll go there. I’ve been as entertained as everyone else by the revelations that MPD Chief Ed Flynn and right-wing pundit/journalism and ethics instructor/“journalist” Jessica McBride Bucher got too close around the time sh.. more
Jun 19, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
The Magic of Bette Davis
Few stars hearkening back to Hollywood's Golden Age elicit the unequivocal reverenc The Little Foxes ,A&E Feature more
Oct 1, 2008 12:00 AM Steve Spice A&E Feature 4 Comments