Milwaukee Mayor
Vote for Tom Barrett for Milwaukee Mayor
Milwaukee needs a thoughtful, reasonable mayor who brings people together, not divides them. That’s why we’re supporting Tom Barrett for re-election on April 5. more
Mar 29, 2016 1:57 PM Shepherd Express Staff News
Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett on Crime, Jobs and Neighborhood Development
On Tuesday, April 5, Tom Barrett will be on the ballot for his fourth term as Milwaukee mayor. Seemingly amiable and easy-going on the surface, in recent years he’s become more aggressive on implementing his agenda items despite stiff oppos... more
Mar 8, 2016 4:48 PM Louis Fortis News Features 1 Comments
Question of the Week for Democratic Hopefuls
In the final weeks leading up to the May 8 Democratic primary for governor, the Shepherd will ask the candidates questions about tough issues facing the state, then print their answers for our readers' review. This is the first installment ... more
Apr 18, 2012 12:00 AM Louis Fortis News Features 3 Comments
Shepherd Express Endorsements
The Shepherd Express endorses Mayor Tom Barrett for another term as mayor of Milwaukee... more
Mar 28, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff News Features 22 Comments
Mayor Barrett Update
Mayor Tom Barrett is stable, his visibly shaken brother John told the press this afternoon, although he did sustain some pretty significant injuries from being attacked last night. He said the mayors good sense of humor was still intact. .. more
Aug 16, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
The B52's
Little-changed since their late-’70s reign as the kings and queens of Athens’ Funplex ,Today in Milwaukee more
Oct 18, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 2 Comments