Milwaukee Mayor

Milwaukee needs a thoughtful, reasonable mayor who brings people together, not divides them. That’s why we’re supporting Tom Barrett for re-election on April 5. more

Mar 29, 2016 1:57 PM News

On Tuesday, April 5, Tom Barrett will be on the ballot for his fourth term as Milwaukee mayor. Seemingly amiable and easy-going on the surface, in recent years he’s become more aggressive on implementing his agenda items despite stiff oppos... more

Mar 8, 2016 4:48 PM News Features 1 Comments

In the final weeks leading up to the May 8 Democratic primary for governor, the Shepherd will ask the candidates questions about tough issues facing the state, then print their answers for our readers' review. This is the first installment ... more

Apr 18, 2012 12:00 AM News Features 3 Comments

The Shepherd Express endorses Mayor Tom Barrett for another term as mayor of Milwaukee... more

Mar 28, 2012 12:00 AM News Features 22 Comments

Mayor Tom Barrett is stable, his visibly shaken brother John told the press this afternoon, although he did sustain some pretty significant injuries from being attacked last night. He said the mayors good sense of humor was still intact. .. more

Aug 16, 2009 4:00 AM Daily Dose

Oct 18, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 2 Comments

