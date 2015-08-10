RSS

Milwaukee Mile

davepapeflickrcc.jpg.jpe

Dave Pape, Flickr CC

The fear of heights is one of the most common phobias.  The idea of free falling from high above the ground evokes a sense of dread.  So when someone is courageous enough to take a risk and conquer that fear, it creates edge of the seat entertainm.. more

Aug 10, 2015 3:56 PM Around MKE 1 Comments

blogimage18978.jpe

More than 180 artists will display their works to tens of thousands of visitors at this year's Lakefront Festival of Arts, which raises funds for the Milwaukee Art Museum. Attendees may purchase much of the art on display, which includes..... more

Jun 13, 2012 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

blogimage11940.jpe

A non-classicist heartland rocker who infuses his music with the political charge of The Clash and Bob Dylan, Ike Reilly released his first record, Salesmen and Racists , in 2001 to strong praise from Minneapolis critic Jim Walsh, whose more

Aug 20, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage3845.jpe

Though in American they’re still known almost exclusively for their alt-rock hit &ld American Pie ,Today in Milwaukee more

Sep 26, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES