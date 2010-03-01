RSS

Milwaukee Music Festivals

blogimage4977.jpe

Voting begins today on the name and logo for Summerfest's upcoming alternative music festival at yourmusicfest.com. The options are... interesting. I don't pretend to know much about marketing and design, but it seems to me that two of the three f.. more

Mar 1, 2010 6:16 PM On Music

blogimage4809.jpe

Jan 22, 2010 1:34 PM On Music

blogimage4977.jpe

The Harley-Davidson Museum opened just in time for the corporation's 105th anniversary celebration this summer. The Motor restaurant proved to be a popular attraction with its exciting steel and gl,Dining Out more

Dec 24, 2008 12:00 AM Dining Preview

blogimage4809.jpe

Milwaukee's holiday theater season is filled with tradition: The Rep's A Christmas Carol i A Christmas Carol ,Theater more

Dec 10, 2008 12:00 AM Theater 4 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES