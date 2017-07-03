Milwaukee Music Scene
Joseph Huber: The Suffering Stage
The sorrow most associated with country and bluegrass is more often derived from romantic heartbreak and sentimentality than the sadness Joseph Huber proffers on The Suffering Stage. more
Jul 3, 2017 3:23 PM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews
Sat. Nite Duets Put Themselves Out There
The latest release from Milwaukee indie heroes Sat. Nite Duets captures their evolving thoughts on being in a band. more
Sep 13, 2016 2:55 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
Stream Milo's Head Trip of a Debut, "a toothpaste suburb"
Between Milwaukee native Nick Sanborn doing big things with his North Carolina duo Sylvan Esso and Milwaukee rapper Wave Chapelle landing a record deal after moving to Memphis for school, there's been a good deal of discussion in the local music s.. more
Sep 24, 2014 2:30 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Milwaukee Is Doing SXSW Right This Year
Remember how Milwaukee more or less sat out Austin's South By Southwest music festival last year? Well this year it's making good in epic fashion. More than two dozen acts from the Milwaukee area will play the festival as part of a showcase organi.. more
Jan 22, 2014 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
This Week on The Disclaimer: Nick Sanborn, "Lend Me Your Voice" and the Milwaukee Music Scene's Glass Ceiling
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly panel with station promotions director Ryan Schleicher, A.V. Club Milwaukee editor Matt Wild and I, we're joined by Nick Sanborn, a once-prolific contributor to the Milwaukee music scene who has since mov.. more
Nov 8, 2013 5:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
This Week on The Disclaimer: The College Music Scene
On this week\'s episode of The Disclaimer, WMSE\'s weekly crosstalk between station promotions director Ryan Schleicher, A.V. Club Milwaukee editor Matt Wild and I, Matt marks the new school year by pondering why college students aren\'t more enga.. more
Sep 6, 2012 2:30 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
John McGivern Adds Depth to ‘American Fiesta’
Talented storyteller John McGivern proves that a play about pottery can be entertaining, funny and thought-provoking, and may even leave the audience a bit teary-eyed. At least that’s the case when McGivern appears in a solo show, American ... more
Apr 28, 2010 12:00 AM Anne Siegel Theater
Trey Anastasio
During his five-year hiatus from Phish, guitarist Trey Anastasio was typically prolific, creating a couple new bands, 70 Volt Parade and SerialPod, collaborating with the Benevento/Russo Duo, composing a classical music piece more
Feb 18, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
As Oscars Approach, Lee Daniels Discusses Precious
Will Precious be this year’s Slumdog Millionaire and sweep theAcademy Awards? It&rs Precious ,Film more
Jan 30, 2010 12:00 AM Nathan Lerner Film Reviews 3 Comments
The Black Crowes Hit the Barn
Instead, the band recorded the new musicat the Woodstock, N.Y., barn owned by Levon Helm Before the Frost… ,Music Feature more
Nov 4, 2009 12:00 AM Alan Sculley Music Feature
Turner Hall Ballroom's Powerful Local Niche
The Pabst Theater organization began booking shows at the deserted Turner Hall Ballroom about a year ago with the explicit promise that the venue would be used to book more local shows. Although all-local shows at the Turner Ballroom have actually.. more
Sep 24, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
April 9 - April 13
Milwaukee Brewers vs. Cincinnati Reds Friday,April 11: Danny White of Slum Science plays for Smoke Out! at Three(722 N. Milwau ,This Week in Milwaukee Sports more
Apr 9, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports