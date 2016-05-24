RSS

So Milwaukee Night

Dear Ruthie offers advice to a straight woman who works with a Lesbian as a waitress, and runs down entertainment events of potential interest to the LGBTQ community taking place in the Milwaukee area through May 31. more

May 24, 2016 3:59 PM Dear Ruthie

“So Milwaukee Night,” May 29 from 6-10 p.m. at the Villa Terrace Decorative Arts Museum, isdevoted to celebrating things that are… well, so Milwaukee. The event runs inconjunction with the museum’s current exhibition, “Private Spaces, Public.. more

May 28, 2015 10:35 PM Around MKE

Led by house music pioneer Praga Khan, the Belgian electronic band Lords of Acid helped define the acid house/rave sound with their debut album, 1991’s Lust , which introduced their trademark blend of sex, drugs and tongue more

Jul 25, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

