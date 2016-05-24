So Milwaukee Night
Make It a Memorable Memorial Day
Dear Ruthie offers advice to a straight woman who works with a Lesbian as a waitress, and runs down entertainment events of potential interest to the LGBTQ community taking place in the Milwaukee area through May 31. more
May 24, 2016 3:59 PM Ruthie Dear Ruthie
The Crème de la Cream City: May 29-30 Around Milwaukee
“So Milwaukee Night,” May 29 from 6-10 p.m. at the Villa Terrace Decorative Arts Museum, isdevoted to celebrating things that are… well, so Milwaukee. The event runs inconjunction with the museum’s current exhibition, “Private Spaces, Public.. more
May 28, 2015 10:35 PM Tyler Friedman Around MKE
Lords of Acid w/ My Life With the Thrill Kill Kult
Led by house music pioneer Praga Khan, the Belgian electronic band Lords of Acid helped define the acid house/rave sound with their debut album, 1991’s Lust , which introduced their trademark blend of sex, drugs and tongue more
Jul 25, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee