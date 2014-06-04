RSS

Milwaukee Parental Choice Program

It’s taken a quarter of a century, but Republican taxpayers around the state and some of their representatives are finally starting to realize they’ve been hoodwinked by their own party’s flimflam more

Jun 4, 2014 5:11 PM Taking Liberties 15 Comments

The newest voucher school study from the nonpartisan Public Policy Forum (PPF) confirms what we've known for years: Students in the Milwaukee Parental Choice Program (MPCP) aren't performing any better than their peers in the Milwaukee... more

Feb 15, 2012 12:00 AM Expresso 14 Comments

If you care about public education, looks like you're bound to be heartbroken during Gov. Scott Walker's term.Walker and Republicans in the state Legislature have already taken steps to make Wisconsin a grand experiment in the privatization... more

Mar 30, 2011 12:00 AM Expresso 10 Comments

TheMilwaukee Parental Choice Program (MPCP) was launched to make privateschools more affordable for low-income parents, especially low-incomeminority parents. The theory was that private schools are b

Apr 22, 2009 12:00 AM News Features

The first comprehensive long-termstudy of the Milwaukee Parental Choice Program was relea

Feb 27, 2008 12:00 AM Expresso

