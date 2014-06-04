Milwaukee Parental Choice Program
The Quarter Century Con of Vouchers
It’s taken a quarter of a century, but Republican taxpayers around the state and some of their representatives are finally starting to realize they’ve been hoodwinked by their own party’s flimflam more
Jun 4, 2014 Joel McNally Taking Liberties
Issue of the Week: Conservative Voucher School Experiment Is a Failure
The newest voucher school study from the nonpartisan Public Policy Forum (PPF) confirms what we've known for years: Students in the Milwaukee Parental Choice Program (MPCP) aren't performing any better than their peers in the Milwaukee... more
Feb 15, 2012
Issue of the Week: This Is What Privatization Looks Like
If you care about public education, looks like you're bound to be heartbroken during Gov. Scott Walker's term.Walker and Republicans in the state Legislature have already taken steps to make Wisconsin a grand experiment in the privatization... more
Mar 30, 2011
Are Voucher Students Getting a Better Education?
TheMilwaukee Parental Choice Program (MPCP) was launched to make privateschools more affordable for low-income parents, especially low-incomeminority parents. The theory was that private schools are b,News Features more
Apr 22, 2009 Lisa Kaiser
Rural Pols Drive Up Milwaukee Taxes
The first comprehensive long-termstudy of the Milwaukee Parental Choice Program was relea Cleveland Plain Dealer ,Expresso more
Feb 27, 2008