Milwaukee Sentinel
Charlie Sykes 2.0
Shocking but true: Right-wing talk show host Charlie Sykes is my friend. more
Oct 18, 2016 3:52 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 8 Comments
Milwaukee Needs a Balanced and Fair Daily Newspaper
There are many people who no longer believe the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel is anywhere near being balanced and fair in its reporting and editorials. After listening to complaints about the paper for many years and suggestions for its improv... more
May 3, 2016 2:28 PM Shepherd Express Staff News 1 Comments
The Dirtiest Mouth in Milwaukee: The Legend of Dirty Helen
“ Milwaukee in the late 1920swas a town of unblushing, brawny vice rammed through with scents of Europeancooking, cheap perfume, and workers’ sweat… the city’s gentry tried to misleadthemselves into thinking of Milwaukee as fragile and cultur.. more
Jul 6, 2015 4:10 PM Matthew J. Prigge What Made Milwaukee Famous 2 Comments
The Death of a Local Newspaper
Perhaps surprising today, when I came to the Milwaukee Journal from the Chicago Tribune in 1968, there was no question I was moving up more
Aug 5, 2014 11:00 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 6 Comments
Milwaukee Vice: Where the Action Was
“Where's the action in this town, man?” In a November 1972 cover story, the Milwaukee Sentinel... more
Aug 8, 2012 12:00 AM Matthew J. Prigge A&E Feature
Third Day w/ Chad James
Anyone missing the kind of soft rock with a slightly crusty exterior that Darius "Hootie" Rucker proffered in the '90s with his Blowfish could do plenty worse than to give an ear to Third Day's Mac Powell. Of course, listeners to certain more
Aug 9, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee