Milwaukee Symphony Chorus
Edo de Waart Ends on a High Note
Review of Edo de Waart’s final concert as music director of the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra. more
May 30, 2017 3:14 PM Rick Walters Classical Music
Milwaukee Symphony’s ‘Henry V’ a Triumph
As part of the worldwide celebration of the 400th year death of Shakespeare, Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra performed the concert version of Henry V last weekend. Earlier on Saturday evening Early Music Now hosted Constantinople, a Montreal-b... more
Mar 22, 2016 4:12 PM Rick Walters Classical Music
Go Scrooge Yourself!
Dec 16, 2014 7:33 PM Ruthie Hear Me Out
Milwaukee Symphony’s Restrained ‘German Requiem’
Ein deutsches Requiem (A German Requiem) by Johannes Brahms has been one of those touchstone pieces at Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra. Edo de Waart conducted it in 2010, applying his approach of clarity and careful balance. The piece was a fa... more
Oct 15, 2014 3:04 PM Rick Walters Classical Music
MSO’s Beethoven Festival Begins
Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra’s three-week Beethoven Festival began last weekend. Besides Beethoven symphonies, the programs feature music by John Adams, a composer whose works have a strong connection to conductor Edo de Waart, and Igor Str... more
Mar 25, 2014 10:21 PM Rick Walters Classical Music
A Baroque 'Messiah'
Some years Messiah has felt like an annual obligation, but not this time around. The Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra 2013 edition lived up to expectations of being a major holiday event. The performance I heard on Thursday evening at the Cathe... more
Dec 23, 2013 9:17 PM Rick Walters Classical Music