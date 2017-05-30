RSS

Milwaukee Symphony Chorus

Review of Edo de Waart’s final concert as music director of the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra. more

May 30, 2017 3:14 PM Classical Music

As part of the worldwide celebration of the 400th year death of Shakespeare, Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra performed the concert version of Henry V last weekend. Earlier on Saturday evening Early Music Now hosted Constantinople, a Montreal-b... more

Mar 22, 2016 4:12 PM Classical Music

Dear Ruthie answers a question from a reader about dealing with a rude co-worker and pitches exciting events including “Jolly, Holly, Folly” at the Marcus Center, Upon a Midnight Clear: A Tale of Jack Frost at the Brumder Mansion and “Ma... more

Dec 16, 2014 7:33 PM Hear Me Out

Ein deutsches Requiem (A German Requiem) by Johannes Brahms has been one of those touchstone pieces at Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra. Edo de Waart conducted it in 2010, applying his approach of clarity and careful balance. The piece was a fa... more

Oct 15, 2014 3:04 PM Classical Music

Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra’s three-week Beethoven Festival began last weekend. Besides Beethoven symphonies, the programs feature music by John Adams, a composer whose works have a strong connection to conductor Edo de Waart, and Igor Str... more

Mar 25, 2014 10:21 PM Classical Music

Some years Messiah has felt like an annual obligation, but not this time around. The Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra 2013 edition lived up to expectations of being a major holiday event. The performance I heard on Thursday evening at the Cathe... more

Dec 23, 2013 9:17 PM Classical Music

