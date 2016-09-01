In My Mind'S Eye
Cedarburg Art Museum to Host Gebhardt & Macejkovic Opening Reception
Cedarburg Art Museum will celebrate the opening of two newexhibitions on Friday, Sept. 9. The featured artists, Art Gebhardt and GailMacejkovic, will be present at the party from 6–8 p.m. “In the Mind’s Eye” explores the thought-prov.. more
Sep 1, 2016 4:58 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Haunting In The Best Way Possible
Talented actress Stephanie Staszak opened the first door into the theatre. Equally talented stage actress Shannon Tyburski opened the second door. With this kind of talent opening the doors, it’s really no surprise that In My Mind’s Eye has a gre.. more
Aug 26, 2011 1:26 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Fools for Tragedy Deconstructs Hamlet in 'Mind's Eye'
Countless actors have traversed the dark, twisted corridors of Shakespeare's Hamlet over the years. But time has largely rendered what was once a deep, vibrant drama into a museum artifact. In the four centuries since the play was written, ... more
Aug 16, 2011 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Richie Hawtin @ Turner Hall Ballroom
Alongside its rougher-edged cousin Chicago house, Detroit techno has irrevocably altered the very DNA of popular music, all without ever completely surrendering its underground credibility. By sparking the worldwide rave phenomenon (and by ... more
Nov 29, 2010 12:00 AM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
Dieselboy
Arguably no one has been a more recognizable figure in the American drum and bass scene in the last 15 years than Dieselboy, who’s found tremendous commercial success since he first introduced himself with his now-legendary 1994 mixtape, Th... more
Jul 11, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments