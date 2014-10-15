Mining Bill
Scott Walker Says ‘It’s Working’ But Are His Policies Working for You?
On the campaign trail, Gov. Scott Walker and his allies keep insisting that “it’s working.” Is that true? Take a look and see if Walker’s Wisconsin is working for you. more
Oct 15, 2014 5:50 AM Lisa Kaiser Expresso 4 Comments
Issue of the Week: The Fox in the Henhouse
The Wisconsin Public Service Commission (PSC) is supposed to look out for the public interest when it regulates utilities’ rates, sales and expansion plans more
Aug 29, 2013 6:06 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Jobs with Big Payoffs
Many people in the state have to be baffled to see Republican Gov. Scott Walker, who campaigned on creating “jobs, jobs, jobs,” turn away billions of dollars that could create tens of thousands of jobs in Wisconsin. more
Mar 12, 2013 9:52 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
Issue of the Week: County Board Downsizing On Hold—For Now
Milwaukeeans are no fools—when they sense that something isn’t right, they will speak out, and that’s exactly what happened following the Abele/Sanfelippo power play. more
Jan 30, 2013 2:43 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
The Damage Scott Walker Has Done to Wisconsin
Gov. Scott Walker and his allies in the conservative movement and at the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel claim... more
May 30, 2012 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser Expresso 16 Comments
Side Effects of the Recall
People who don't want to come right out and say they support a corrupt government sometimes claim... more
Apr 24, 2012 12:00 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 27 Comments
A State Divided
Wisconsin historically has been a purple state with very close elections. Sometimes Democrats are in charge... more
Mar 21, 2012 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 24 Comments
Is the End Near?
The legislative session that began with a bang is ending with a whimper... more
Mar 7, 2012 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 11 Comments
Issue of the Week: Scrap the Mining Bill
How far will the Walker administration and the Fitzgerald brothers go to pass a new iron mining bill in the state Legislature? Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald (R-Juneau) has proven that he's willing to trample on the legislative pr... more
Feb 22, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 2 Comments