Ministry

concertreview_ministry.jpg.jpe

Photo Credit: Alexander Stafford

If Ministry's ribcage-rattling show at the Rave Saturday was meant as a farewell, it was a fittingly unsentimental one.

Jun 1, 2015 10:00 AM Concert Reviews

twim_bully_photobypoonehghana.jpg.jpe

Photo by Pooneh Ghana

Memorial Day weekend brings Bully, Sebadoh, Hot Chip and two major comedy bills to Milwaukee.

May 26, 2015 8:42 PM This Week in Milwaukee

Alain Jourgensen's career as Mr. Ministry began oddly in early '80s techno-pop. When he roared back a few years later with an entirely different sound, deploying sequencers and digital programming alongside serrated electric guitars, rock critics..

May 7, 2009 4:00 AM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage3581.jpe

Coinciding with alternative-rock's increased interest in grand, studio-crafted album Ladies and Gentlemen We Are Floating in Space

Sep 9, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments

