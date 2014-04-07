Miranda Levy
MOWA Celebrates One Year at its New Location
Laurie Winters, executive director of the Museum of Wisconsin Art (205 Veterans Ave., West Bend) since November 2012 and founder of the Arts Consortium, and Miranda Levy, MOWA’s director of cultural relations since March 2014, sat down with... more
Apr 7, 2014 5:43 PM Amanda Sullivan Off the Cuff
Woman Up!
The Shepherd Express’ first annual celebration of women, Woman Up!, will be a day of enrichment and empowerment for women of all ages. Exhibitors and speakers will cover topics ranging from food and fitness to fashion and finance. Heather P... more
Jan 29, 2014 2:12 AM Susan Harpt Grimes A&E Feature
Woman Up!
The Shepherd Express is creating a unique event—one that will inspire, empower and enliven you. We invite you to Woman Up!, a festival dedicated to celebrating women more
Jan 8, 2014 1:25 AM Shepherd Express Staff A&E Feature