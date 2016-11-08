Mississippi
Home Movies/Out on Digital 11.10
Strange water spots form on the ceiling of her rundown apartment and worse still are apparitions of a girl who went missing two years earlier. Japanese director Hideo Nakata’s Dark Water makes us wonder: Is it madness, a ghost or a conspira... more
Nov 8, 2016 2:27 PM David Luhrssen Home Movies
Speaking Out: Supreme Court Justice Smeared by the U.S. Chamber
Few jurists have inspired a best-selling book by John Grisham, appeared in an acclaimed documentary, been the subject of congressional hearings and will see their life story play out in a more
Dec 11, 2013 2:30 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 1 Comments
Como Mamas
Contemporary gospel music is often nothing more than bad pop—or at best mediocre R&B—with lyrics about Jesus. By contrast, the Como Mamas are the real deal, three Mississippi women raising the rafters in songs that expose more
Mar 14, 2013 1:22 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Magic Slim & The Teardrops
Only a small number of blues musicians are still alive among those who were raised in Mississippi and moved to Chicago in the 1950s to contribute to the modern, electric blues sound and influence other forms of American... more
Oct 22, 2012 10:59 PM Sonia Khatchadourian Album Reviews
Deep in the Delta Mud
Just11 pages into In Search of the Blues(Basic Books), author Marybeth Hamilton comes ri In Search of the Blues ,Books more
Apr 28, 2008 12:00 AM Martin Jack Rosenblum Books