RSS

Mitch Teich

illusionofjustice.jpg.jpe

'Making a Murderer' lawyer Jerome Buting will appear on Wednesday, March 8 at 7 p.m. at Boswell Books at 2559 North Downer. The conversation will be hosted by WUWM Lake Effect’s Mitch Teich. more

Mar 6, 2017 9:27 AM Books

twim_pattilabelle.jpg.jpe

Two big touring comedians, a celebrity chef and a soul legend highlight a busy week of shows in Milwaukee. more

Jan 12, 2016 3:46 PM This Week in Milwaukee

books.jpg.jpe

In America in 1976, Steve Jobs formed the Apple Computer Company, the two-dollar bill was reintroduced and Jimmy Carter defeated incumbent Gerald Ford to take the presidency. And baseball was alive in America. This was the year of the “Big ... more

Aug 15, 2014 5:35 PM Books

david sedaris at the pabst theater 2013 milwaukee.jpg.jpe

Photo credit: Benjamin Wick

“Humorist” is a rather ill-defined word, but it does have certain highbrow connotations. In contrast to “comedian,” which still comes with a faint hint of nightclub sleaze, “humorist” su,Books more

Nov 4, 2013 9:46 AM Books

SOCIAL UPDATES