Mix
Bernard Allison Group: In the Mix (Jazzhaus Records)
On the first half of Bernard Allison’s first album in six years, In the Mix, the singer and guitarist proves he’s evolved well beyond bluesman status. There are plenty of nods to soul, rock and R&B. more
May 12, 2015 7:09 PM Michael Popke Album Reviews
Evan's Memorial Day Baltimore Club Mix
It seems only fitting that I dedicate my annual Memorial Day Mix entirely to Baltimore club music, since Baltimore's house-derived strain of rap music has been on the cusp of national notoriety for months now. If you're not familiar with Baltimor.. more
May 22, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Xavier Rudd
At the risk of perpetuating a silly stereotype, we’ll caution that not all musicians from Australia play the didgeridoo, but Australian Xavier Rudd happens to. Then again, this roots rock musician pla,Today in Milwaukee more
Sep 22, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 4 Comments