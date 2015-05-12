RSS

Mix

albumreview_bernardallison.jpg.jpe

On the first half of Bernard Allison’s first album in six years, In the Mix, the singer and guitarist proves he’s evolved well beyond bluesman status. There are plenty of nods to soul, rock and R&B. more

May 12, 2015 7:09 PM Album Reviews

blogimage3753.jpe

­It seems only fitting that I dedicate my annual Memorial Day Mix entirely to Baltimore club music, since Baltimore's house-derived strain of rap music has been on the cusp of national notoriety for months now. If you're not familiar with Baltimor.. more

May 22, 2009 4:00 AM On Music

blogimage3753.jpe

At the risk of perpetuating a silly stereotype, we’ll caution that not all musicians from Australia play the didgeridoo, but Australian Xavier Rudd happens to. Then again, this roots rock musician pla,Today in Milwaukee more

Sep 22, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 4 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES