Mke Brewing
Barley to Barrel Release Party Comes to Company Brewing
A group of Milwaukee craft beer enthusiasts took to CompanyBrewing last night to celebrate the release of three beers brewed by the fallBarley to Barrel class.Barely to Barrel takes a group of aspiring craft brewers andbrewery owners on .. more
Nov 17, 2016 8:26 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
'Blood, Sweat and Beer'
Blood, Sweat andBeer , a feature documentary about the explosive growth ofthe craft beer industry, follows two start-up breweries while they build theirbusinesses. It will make its Wisconsin premiere April 20 at Brenner Brewing Co. forMilwauke.. more
Apr 16, 2015 10:04 PM Lacey Muszynski Around MKE
This Week's Featured Beer: New Glarus Totally Naked
Pale lagers have been given a bad reputation by fizzy yellow mass marketed beers loaded with adjuncts. Strip that all away and you’re naked. Quite literally.Totally Naked from New Glarus is a beer that’s as naked as its name says—pure and clean,.. more
Apr 13, 2015 8:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Eat/Drink
Make Your Own Pizza
Wisconsin’s most recent California culinary import comes in the form of a new Blaze Pizza franchise that opened in late 2013. Blaze offers a 21st-century approach to more
Apr 22, 2014 9:14 PM Susan Harpt Grimes Dining Preview
Heading for Deep Space
For years before his death in 2006, Syd Barrett was rock’s greatest living legend, even if he hadn’t played a note of music in ages. Perhaps it was his isolation that allowed the legend to grow. Barrett was the brilliant mind behind the ori... more
Dec 18, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books
Bastille Days
Cooking demonstrations, stilt walkers, fire throwers and buskers are among the attractions at Milwaukee’s annual Bastille Days celebration of French culture, which runs through Sunday downtown near Cathedral Square Park—not to mention the more
Jul 10, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Baby Boomers Get Their Due
For decades, academics and marketing professionals have thoroughly analyzed the baby boomer generation. Next week a sketch comedy show takes its turn with the boomers in a series of humorous vignettes staged in an intimate studio theater, a... more
Jul 7, 2010 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater 2 Comments