RSS

Moire Pavilion

night market.jpg.jpe

As part of its ongoing campaign to put West Wisconsin Avenue to better use—to "activate" the area, in Millennial marketing parlance—NEWaukee will host a monthly night market in the empty Moiré Pavilion parking lot on Wisconsin Avenue between 4th a.. more

Jul 7, 2014 6:40 PM Around MKE 1 Comments

blogimage10449.jpe

In another testament to Japan’s affinity for odd but awesome music, in February the Japanese label Parabolica Records released Source Errors Spells , the debut album from the Milwaukee noise-pop ensemble Worrier. With shades of Liars more

Apr 10, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Marilyn Monroe and Arthur Miller were the 20th century’s real-life odd couple. Hollywood married Manhattan when they hooked up, big breasts coupled with big brains, the effervescent sex kitten went arm in arm with the scowling intellectual. .. more

Mar 20, 2010 5:37 PM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage5071.jpe

Despite what the tabloids occasionally suggest, Elvis is long dead, but thanks to casinos around the county, his spirit will live on forever. The Potawatomi Bingo Casino does its part to remember one of the,Today in Milwaukee more

Jan 6, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES