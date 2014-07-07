Moire Pavilion
NEWaukee is Hosting a Night Market in a Vacant Parking Lot
As part of its ongoing campaign to put West Wisconsin Avenue to better use—to "activate" the area, in Millennial marketing parlance—NEWaukee will host a monthly night market in the empty Moiré Pavilion parking lot on Wisconsin Avenue between 4th a.. more
Jul 7, 2014 6:40 PM Evan Rytlewski Around MKE 1 Comments
Worrier w/ Invade Rome and Dear Astronaut
In another testament to Japan’s affinity for odd but awesome music, in February the Japanese label Parabolica Records released Source Errors Spells , the debut album from the Milwaukee noise-pop ensemble Worrier. With shades of Liars more
Apr 10, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Goddess and Genius
Marilyn Monroe and Arthur Miller were the 20th century’s real-life odd couple. Hollywood married Manhattan when they hooked up, big breasts coupled with big brains, the effervescent sex kitten went arm in arm with the scowling intellectual. .. more
Mar 20, 2010 5:37 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Tribute to the King
Despite what the tabloids occasionally suggest, Elvis is long dead, but thanks to casinos around the county, his spirit will live on forever. The Potawatomi Bingo Casino does its part to remember one of the,Today in Milwaukee more
Jan 6, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee