Funny Thing About that AG Race: An Interview with Democrat Scott Hassett
It’s unfortunate, but a fascinating statewide race has gotten little attention in the mainstream media. Of course, it didn’t help that the state’s largest paper more or less called it for the incumbent way back in August becaus.. more
Oct 28, 2010 9:17 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Watch Kanye West Seduce a Phoenix in the Runaway Film
Kanye West premiered his 35-minute music video for "Runaway" this weekend, and it's a wonderfully indulgent, Fellini-esque homage to art films and fairy tales featuring a busty phoenix, some bad acting from Kanye, interpretive dance, allusions to .. more
Oct 25, 2010 11:14 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Brewers looking at Brenly?
Can't link Twitter from work, but 1250 AM's Doug Russell is reporting that a source says "Bob Brenly is close to agreeing to become the next Brewers Manager." Brenly in the past has compared Miller Park to minor league stadiums and two seasons a.. more
Oct 6, 2010 3:32 PM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
A Study In Contrast
The month settles-down a bit this week with only a couple of shows opening this week. Honestly, they could not possibly be much different. Here’s a look:Opening OCTOBER 7th MURDER CASTLE: THE CHRONICLES OF H.H. HOLMESThe Alchemist Theatre c.. more
Oct 4, 2010 5:53 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
The Rep's Cavernous ASHER LEV
The immensity of the empty space is apparent the moment one walks into the Stiemke Theatre. Scenic Designer Kevin Depinet punctuates a largely undressed stage with a few old picture frames. The floorboards come together at strange angles. There’s.. more
Oct 3, 2010 3:35 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
How To Dress Well Make Lo-Fi R&B on "Love Remains"
Sep 6, 2010 5:05 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Die, Mommie, Die!
Charles Busch's cult comic-drama Die, Mommie, Die! is a tribute to the aging film divas of the 1960s, with humor that comes from its sheer campy style. The play will be the final Spiral Theatre production in Milwaukee before the company mov... more
Mar 28, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 2 Comments
Campy Classic
Next week, Spiral Theatre opens its final show in Milwaukee as Artistic Director Mark Hook Die, Mommie, Die! ,Theater more
Mar 10, 2009 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater 1 Comments