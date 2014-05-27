The Monkees
Micky Dolenz Reflects on a Life With (and Apart From) The Monkees
By the mid-'80s, The Monkees were far from Micky Dolenz's mind. Though the singer had dabbled in a few Monkees tie-in projects in the years following the made-for-TV band's split, he eventually put the group behind him as he cobbled togethe...
May 27, 2014
