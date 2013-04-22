Monsters Of Folk
Jim James @ The Pabst Theater
Solo albums can be frustrating. With no one else around to reel back a frontman's excesses, these efforts often lack self-restraint and delve headfirst through an artist's personal eclecticism. These dubious records ultimately more
Apr 22, 2013 10:56 AM Kevin Mueller Concert Reviews
Monsters of Folk's Mighty Fine Debut
Full disclosure: I don’t much care for M. Ward. I find his songwriting nearly as dull as his listless, smug voice, and I find his invocation of vintage American music to be disingenuous, just another affect he slathers over his flimsy songs. .. more
Sep 8, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Hey Look, Another Conor Oberst Band
It looks like that long-rumored Conor Oberst/Jim Jones/M. Ward collaboration is actually going to happen: Monsters of Folk—wow what a name—will release their debut album on Sept. 22, according to a press release sent out this morning that promises.. more
Jun 12, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
