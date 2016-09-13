RSS

The Moon Over Buffalo

Sunset Playhouse’s staging of the stage farce MOON OVER BUFFALO is a light comedy delivered in a simple rhythm. Show runs through Sept. 25. more

Sep 13, 2016 3:43 PM Theater

Photo by George Katsekes Jr.

Moon Over Buffalo, outdoor theater, Russ Bickerstaff, SummerStage, Ken Ludwig, Sean Duncan, Alicia Rice, Cyrano de Bergerac, Noel Coward, Private Lives, Buffalo, New York, Samantha Hoppe, Hugh Blewett, Liz Shipe, Zach Thomas, Lapham Peak St... more

Jul 21, 2015 10:22 PM Theater

SummerStage continues its season of outdoor theater with Ken Ludwig’s Moon Over Buffalo, a lighthearted farce about family life for a theater couple. Sean Duncan and Alicia Rice are enjoyable as,Theater more

Jul 20, 2015 10:03 AM Theater

I keep telling people that I want to see a post-modern comic-drama Ken Ludwig/David Mamet mashup Moon Over American Buffalo . While that is unlikely to ever happen, Ludwig’s Moon Over Buffalo continues to be quite popular. There's a production of .. more

Apr 10, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

Earlier this season, Milwaukee Chamber Theatre staged a production of The Good Father, which starred wife and husband Laura Gray and Jonathan Wainwright. Early next month, Soulstice Theatre stages a production of Ken Ludwig’s Moon Over Buffalo sta.. more

Oct 26, 2014 7:32 AM Theater

Contemporary playwright Ken Ludwig has made quite a name for himself constructing stage sitcoms that feel like authentic sitcoms from another era. Taken completely out of context, his Lend Me A Tenor may as well have been more

May 30, 2013 1:41 AM Theater

   Between Boulevard Theatre's staging of The Constant Wife as a theater rehears The Constant Wife ,Theater more

Oct 1, 2008 12:00 AM Theater

