Morgan Burnett

The Burnett Experiment
The Packers played their best - and most fun - game of the season on Monday night, and while they are still big underdogs to make the playoffs, beating a quality team like the Eagles on the road was their biggest impediment.
Nov 30, 2016 11:03 AM Paul Noonan Green Bay Packers
The Packers Hold On in an Injury-Riddled Shootout
Paul Noonan breaks down the Packers' injury-riddled week 3 win against the Detroit Lions.
Sep 27, 2016 9:21 AM Paul Noonan Green Bay Packers
After the Packers
The Fairly Detached Observers talk about wheat the Green Bay Packers need to improve on for next year after their close loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Jan. 18.
Jan 27, 2015 8:49 PM Frank Clines A&E Feature 1 Comments
Lions Gobble Up Yardage in Thanksgiving Day Massacre
The Detroit Lions hosting a Thanksgiving Day game has become as much a part of the holiday tradition as turkey and stuffing, post-meal naps, and weird uncles saying inappropriate things at the dinn,Sports
Nov 29, 2013 10:50 AM Tyler Maas More Sports