My Morning Jacket
My Morning Jacket Return, Wiser Than Ever
My Morning Jacket leader Jim James explains how Bob Dylan inspired the group’s latest album and why another is coming soon. more
Jun 16, 2015 10:30 PM Joshua Miller Music Feature
My Morning Jacket Announces New Album, Return to the Riverside Theater
Kentucky rockers My Morning Jacket have covered a lot of ground over the last 16 years, evolving beyond the fairly straightforward Southern rock and Americana of their early albums toward more experimental, psychedelic sounds on records like 2005'.. more
Mar 3, 2015 3:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music 4 Comments
Jim James @ The Pabst Theater
Solo albums can be frustrating. With no one else around to reel back a frontman's excesses, these efforts often lack self-restraint and delve headfirst through an artist's personal eclecticism. These dubious records ultimately more
Apr 22, 2013 10:56 AM Kevin Mueller Concert Reviews
Dr. Dog Goes With the Flow
2009 proved to be a big year for psychedelic chamber-pop darlings Dr. Dog. That summer, the band stepped out of their comfort zone and into the relative big leagues, leaving their hometown label Park the Van Records... more
Oct 10, 2012 12:00 AM Nick Martino Music Feature
Attendance Hasn't Been Great at the BMO Harris Pavilion
Some concertgoers had expected a bigger turnout for Saturday's My Morning Jacket/Band of Horses show at the BMO Harris Pavilion, but compared to recent concerts at the venue, the roughly half-capacity audience was downright impressive. Last month .. more
Aug 13, 2012 3:20 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
My Morning Jacket w/ Band of Horses @ BMO Harris Pavilion
When reports emerged that a Summerfest side stage would be converted into a micro-amphitheater to host one-off musical performances throughout the summer, the concept didn't seem daring so much as obvious. For a city so smitten with the... more
Aug 13, 2012 12:00 AM Kevin Mueller Concert Reviews
My Morning Jacket @ The Riverside Theater
Many bands earn praise as must-see live acts through prolific touring and lengthy, improvised sets—add a couple psychedelic guitar freak-outs here, a few 10-minute songs there and throw in some long hair for good measure, and that'll have p... more
Jun 17, 2011 12:00 AM Kevin Mueller Concert Reviews
This Week in Milwaukee
My Morning Jacket has evolved rapidly since the psychedelic Southern rock of their early albums, pushing themselves in more grandiose, experimental directions for 2005's tight, masterful Z and 2008's all-over-the-place Evil Urges, an album ... more
Jun 16, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
New Release Wrap-Up: My Morning Jacket, Death Cab For Cutie
My Morning Jacket's overblown 2008 album Evil Urges wasn't remotely selective about its experimentation—Jim James and company just put a whole bunch of plastic products in the microwave and trusted the listener to enjoy whatever odd smells, shapes.. more
May 31, 2011 3:38 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Volcano Choir Album Details Revealed
Just a heads up: In the next couple of months, we'll all be hearing a ton about the debut album from Volcano Choir, the collaboration between Milwaukee's Collections of Colonies of Bees and Bon Iver's Justin Vernon, Unmap. It's one of the most ant.. more
Jun 24, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Hey Look, Another Conor Oberst Band
It looks like that long-rumored Conor Oberst/Jim Jones/M. Ward collaboration is actually going to happen: Monsters of Folk—wow what a name—will release their debut album on Sept. 22, according to a press release sent out this morning that promises.. more
Jun 12, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
My Morning Jacket @ Riverside Theater
To many indie rock purists, My Morning Jacket frontman Jim James has committe Z ,Concert Reviews more
Oct 8, 2008 12:00 AM Michael Carriere Concert Reviews 1 Comments