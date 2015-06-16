RSS

My Morning Jacket

Photo by Danny Clinch

My Morning Jacket leader Jim James explains how Bob Dylan inspired the group’s latest album and why another is coming soon. more

Jun 16, 2015 10:30 PM Music Feature

My Morning Jacket / Via Facebook

Kentucky rockers My Morning Jacket have covered a lot of ground over the last 16 years, evolving beyond the fairly straightforward Southern rock and Americana of their early albums toward more experimental, psychedelic sounds on records like 2005'.. more

Mar 3, 2015 3:00 PM On Music 4 Comments

Remote in geography and from the concerns of the outside world, the Maldives is an Islamic republic spread out over 200 islands in the Indian Ocean. The inhabitants developed their own rhythms and poetry over the centuries, yet Western rock... more

Apr 7, 2014 5:39 PM Album Reviews

 The stage was crowded last October whenacclaimed musicians by the dozen crowded the rostrum at the Izod Center in EastRutherford, New Jersey. The concert honored The Band's drummer, Levon Helm, whohad died recently from cancer, and r.. more

Jul 14, 2013 12:47 PM I Hate Hollywood

Erik Ljung

Solo albums can be frustrating. With no one else around to reel back a frontman's excesses, these efforts often lack self-restraint and delve headfirst through an artist's personal eclecticism. These dubious records ultimately more

Apr 22, 2013 10:56 AM Concert Reviews

2009 proved to be a big year for psychedelic chamber-pop darlings Dr. Dog. That summer, the band stepped out of their comfort zone and into the relative big leagues, leaving their hometown label Park the Van Records... more

Oct 10, 2012 12:00 AM Music Feature

Some concertgoers had expected a bigger turnout for Saturday's My Morning Jacket/Band of Horses show at the BMO Harris Pavilion, but compared to recent concerts at the venue, the roughly half-capacity audience was downright impressive. Last month .. more

Aug 13, 2012 3:20 PM On Music

When reports emerged that a Summerfest side stage would be converted into a micro-amphitheater to host one-off musical performances throughout the summer, the concept didn't seem daring so much as obvious. For a city so smitten with the... more

Aug 13, 2012 12:00 AM Concert Reviews

Many bands earn praise as must-see live acts through prolific touring and lengthy, improvised sets—add a couple psychedelic guitar freak-outs here, a few 10-minute songs there and throw in some long hair for good measure, and that'll have p... more

Jun 17, 2011 12:00 AM Concert Reviews

My Morning Jacket has evolved rapidly since the psychedelic Southern rock of their early albums, pushing themselves in more grandiose, experimental directions for 2005's tight, masterful Z and 2008's all-over-the-place Evil Urges, an album ... more

Jun 16, 2011 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

My Morning Jacket's overblown 2008 album Evil Urges wasn't remotely selective about its experimentation—Jim James and company just put a whole bunch of plastic products in the microwave and trusted the listener to enjoy whatever odd smells, shapes.. more

May 31, 2011 3:38 PM On Music

Since 1994 under the pseudonym Quintron, inventor and former nightclub organist Robert Rolston has performed at his own private New Orleans club, the Spellcaster lodge, and patented inventions like the Spit Machine, the Disco Light Machine ... more

Jun 23, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Celebrating the inherent low-keyness of Tuesday nights, the Bremen Café has dedicated the day to a event called Geek Night, an informal weekly gathering where patrons play video- and board games. Guitar Hero and Halo have been popular,Today... more

Jan 5, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Philosophy in general doesn’t lend itself to film, since it can be hard to illustrate visually, by Astra Taylor solves this problem in her 2008 documentary, Examined Life, by pairing today’s top academics and thinkers with images that u,Tod... more

Oct 29, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments

Just a heads up: In the next couple of months, we'll all be hearing a ton about the debut album from Volcano Choir, the collaboration between Milwaukee's Collections of Colonies of Bees and Bon Iver's Justin Vernon, Unmap. It's one of the most ant.. more

Jun 24, 2009 4:00 AM On Music

A.A. Bondy’s aching folk songs conjured a younger, more romantic version of Bob Dylan and Hank Williams on Bondy’s 2007 solo debut for Fat Possum records, American Hearts, a far cry from the spiky indie-rock of his initial band, Verbena,Tod... more

Jun 19, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

It looks like that long-rumored Conor Oberst/Jim Jones/M. Ward collaboration is actually going to happen: Monsters of Folk—wow what a name—will release their debut album on Sept. 22, according to a press release sent out this morning that promises.. more

Jun 12, 2009 4:00 AM On Music

   To many indie rock purists, My Morning Jacket frontman Jim James has committe Z ,Concert Reviews more

Oct 8, 2008 12:00 AM Concert Reviews 1 Comments

