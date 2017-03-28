Motorcycles
The New Fuel Café is Nothing Like the Original One
Fuel Café's new Walker's Point location, co-owner Scott Johnson says, "is all the things that we kind of wished Fuel could be as we got older."
Mar 28, 2017 3:02 PM Evan Rytlewski Eat/Drink
Wilson Center Celebrates Wisconsin’s Inaugural Collector Vehicle Appreciation Day
Photo via Tracy Sigler, Flickr CCMore than 2,000 classic vehicle enthusiasts from SoutheastWisconsin are expected to attend the inaugural Collector Vehicle AppreciationDay at Starry Nights' "Cruisin' at the Wilson Center" Classic Vehicle..
Jul 7, 2016 8:43 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Race Day: Photos from the Flat Track Comes to the Harley Davidson Museum
Photo Courtesy Dave Reid, Flickr CCThe Harley-Davidson Museum will start kicking up a littledirt on Jan. 22, when Race Day: Photos from the Flat Track , a photoexhibit featuring dozens of images from flat track racing, is unveiled..
Jan 19, 2016 4:11 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
The Heavy w/ Wallpaper
The British group The Heavy modernizes soul and funk music with big, punchy beats derived in part from hip-hop, giving it much the same treatment that Mark Ronson lent to Amy Winehouse's Back to Black . The group's second album, 2009's The House That Dirt Built
Nov 14, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
High On Fire w/ Torche and Kylesa
Turner Hall Ballroom hosts one of the fall's best metal bills tonight. Headliners High on Fire are touring behind their lauded new album Snakes For The Divine , one of the best received albums yet from the Oakland stoner-metal
Oct 6, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Johnny Jolly trial to start Monday
The trial, which was scheuduled to start Friday, has been moved to Monday so that, according to the Press Gazette, "the jury selection and opening statements weren't unnecessarily separated by a weekend from the rest of the trial, according to a s..
Jul 29, 2010 2:07 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Zen on Two wheels
It's 6:30 p.m. on a bone-chilling Monday night. I arrive at the Hi Hat Garage to meet up with Keegan Trester, acustom bike builder.
Feb 25, 2009 12:00 AM Tam Nguyen Off the Cuff 1 Comments
Radio City Christmas Spectacular
Christmas arrives earlier and earlier each year, and this year the dancing, leggy Rockette Radio City Christmas Spectacular
Nov 16, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Rockerbox Motorcycle Show
In just a few weeks the city will be overrun by graying bikers blasting Steppenwolf and g Rolling Stone
Aug 9, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Julie Wayer @ The Helmet Project
Julie Wayer, who signs her artwork with the creative moniker J. Wayer, participated in the Milwaukee Institute of Art and Designs multidisciplinary exhibition in collaboration with the Harley-Davidson Museum titled "The Helmet Project." A MIAD sec..
Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts