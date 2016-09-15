Motown 25 Yesterday Today Foreve

RSS

Motownwas a remarkable African-American success story. The Detroit-based indie recordlabel lent its name to a whole genre of ‘60s soul music and dominated the popcharts for years. Owner Berry Gordy ran his label like an old-ti.. more

Sep 15, 2016 3:01 PM I Hate Hollywood

Sep 29, 2014 9:16 PM I Hate Hollywood

Named for Adam West’s camp-tastic Batman dance, The Batusis unites two seminal punk figures: The New York Dolls’ Sylvain Sylvain and The Dead Boys’ Cheetah Chrome. Though the tempos rarely match those of their punk days, the group’ more

Dec 2, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Rhymesayers rapper Brother Ali does not make happy music. His records channel the rage he felt being taunted as a kid, ridiculed for his legal blindness and albinism, and the anger he feels toward his country, frustrations he explored more

May 1, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

