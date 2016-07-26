RSS

Motown Records

tweedfunk.jpg.jpe

Come Together, the third album from Tweed Funk, finds the Milwaukee ensemble moving from the blues that informed previous efforts to a full-on funkiness that could be mistaken for the soundtrack of a lost ’70s blaxploitation movie. When the... more

Jul 26, 2016 2:03 PM Album Reviews

art_n7953b_o-card.jpg.jpe

Sep 29, 2014 9:16 PM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage10749.jpe

Rhymesayers rapper Brother Ali does not make happy music. His records channel the rage he felt being taunted as a kid, ridiculed for his legal blindness and albinism, and the anger he feels toward his country, frustrations he explored more

May 1, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES