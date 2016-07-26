Motown Records

RSS
Tweed Funk: Come Together
Come Together, the third album from Tweed Funk, finds the Milwaukee ensemble moving from the blues that informed previous efforts to a full-on funkiness that could be mistaken for the soundtrack of a lost ’70s blaxploitation movie. When the... more
Jul 26, 2016 2:03 PM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews
Motown at 25
Sep 29, 2014 9:16 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Brother Ali w/ Fashawn and BK-One
Rhymesayers rapper Brother Ali does not make happy music. His records channel the rage he felt being taunted as a kid, ridiculed for his legal blindness and albinism, and the anger he feels toward his country, frustrations he explored more
May 1, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
