RSS

The Mousetrap

ruthies.jpg.jpe

Ruthie bemoans the stress of the holiday mall experience and plugs exciting alternatives such as the LGBT Community Center’s Out-n-About event at the Milwaukee Repertory Theater on Dec. 10, Women’s Voices Milwaukee’s “Our Christmas Albu”... more

Dec 8, 2015 8:27 PM Hear Me Out

Rodgers and Hammerstein’s final collaborative musical The Sound of Music continues to capture hearts young and old via Broadway, movies, live TV and theater showings. The stage musical version is particularly meaningful to Waukesha Civic Th... more

Sep 2, 2014 9:06 PM Theater

addams.jpg.jpe

Acouple of companies are hosting open auditions for the coming season this fall.TheatreUnchained is staging the Milwaukeepremiere of The Addams Family Musical. Director John Baiocchi islooking for 10 men and 10 women for the intimate studio .. more

Jul 6, 2014 6:50 AM Theater

When Milwaukee was young, the city’s residents were in a lively debate over the appropriateness of male public nudity. At various spots on the banks of the Milwaukee River and the Lake Michigan shore during the warm months, working-class bo... more

Apr 7, 2010 12:00 AM Around MKE

SOCIAL UPDATES