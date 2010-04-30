RSS

Movie Night

Joe Pavelski probably isn't even one of the first five names a Badger hockey fan can name off the 2006 National Championship team, but he's quietly made a name for himself with the San Jose Sharks and he's been having a hell of a playoffs so fa.. more

Apr 30, 2010 2:05 AM More Sports

blogimage5263.jpe

,Today in Milwaukee more

Jan 22, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage5262.jpe

The Museum of Wisconsin Art in West Bend is showing off two new exhibitions this month. "D.V. Holmes and His Mad Mechanical Menagerie," in the Main Gallery, features inventive sculptures by UW-Par,Today in Milwaukee more

Jan 22, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES