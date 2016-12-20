Movie Posters
The Magic of 'La La Land'
Magic is an overused word, especially when writing about movies, but La La Land is truly magical. It reunites Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone for another round of young love following their success with C,Film Reviews more
Dec 20, 2016 1:00 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Daniel Fleming Art Blog #10
Believe it or not, I have free-time that’s not spent on painting.And every once-in-a-while, I get into one of my favorite design challenges; redesigning some of my favorite (or least favorite) movie posters.Sometimes the originals were great…so.. more
Apr 9, 2015 3:15 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Warrington Colescott: Cabaret, Comedy & Satire
Sixty years of prints are featured in the Milwaukee Art Museum’s sprawling exhibition on artist Warrington Colescott. The wide-ranging retrospective includes Colescott’s 1948 Lady at Leisure and 2008 Mardi Gras at the more
Jul 7, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee