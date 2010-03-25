Movie Promos
Hot Tub Time Machine
Four guy friends, all of them bored with their adult lives, travel backto their respective 80s heydays thanks to a time-bending hot tub. Hot Tub Time Machine starts John Cusack, who was most recently in the film 2012.,Movie Promos more
Mar 25, 2010 12:00 AM Jeff Matthias Film Clips
Repo Men
For a price, any organ in your body can be replaced. But it can also be repossessed. Repo Men stars Jude Law and Forest Whitaker. To get your chance to get into the advanced screening of this movie (Tuesday, March 16 at the Majestic at 7:30... more
Mar 12, 2010 12:00 AM Jeff Matthias Film Clips
Remember Me
"Remember Me" hits theaters on Friday, March 12 and the Shepherd Express is hooking you up with a chance to win passes to the movie screening. Remember Me is a drama centered on two lovers whose newfound relationship isthreatened as they t... more
Mar 6, 2010 12:00 AM Jeff Matthias Film Clips
She's Out of My League
"She's Out of My League" is about an average Joe that meets the perfect woman, but his lack of confidence andthe influence of his friends and family begin to pick away at therelationship. This romantic come,Movie Promos more
Mar 6, 2010 12:00 AM Jeff Matthias Film Clips
Brooklyn's Finest
Three unconnected Brooklyn cops wind up at the same deadly location after enduring vastly different career paths. "Brooklyn's Finest" stars Richard Gere, Don Cheadle, Ethan Hawke and Wesley Snipes. If you want a chance to see this movie bef... more
Feb 26, 2010 12:00 AM Jeff Matthias Film Clips