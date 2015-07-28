Movie Soundtracks
The Woman Astronaut
Jul 28, 2015 6:19 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
The Mancini Sound
<p> Henry Mancini is the one name instantly recognized by the general public among all those who wrote the music that sets the mood for most films. As John Caps writes in his biography, <em>Henry Mancini: Reinventing Film Music </em>(University o.. more
Apr 17, 2012 2:18 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
The Music of Shame
Michael Fassbender has been almost inescapable for film fans in 2011 after starring roles in Jane Eyre, X-Men: First Class, A Dangerous Method and Shame. In that last film, Fassbender plays a man in the grip of sexual obsession. Of course, I can\'.. more
Dec 10, 2011 12:59 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Gaelic Storm
Cabbage furthers the Celtic quintet’s absorption of multiple influences, including rock, bluegrass, Jamaican, African and Middle Eastern music, but its strongest cuts remain its firmly Gaelic instrumental rave-ups (“Blind Monkey,” &ldquo more
Aug 16, 2010 12:00 AM Michael Muckian Album Reviews
Clarence Darrow
From his influential speech during the Leopold and Loeb murder trial to his famous role in the Scopes Trial, Clarence Darrow is a courtroom legend, and a ripe subject for David Rintels’ one-person drama Clarence Darrow. Local actor David Fe... more
Sep 30, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Blazing Saddles
Hollywood has historically romanticized the wild west, so Mel Brooks’ 1974 satire Blazing Saddles was borderline sacrilegious in the way it depicted the vulgarities of the era, namely the rampant racism. Cleavon Little stars as an unlikely ... more
Aug 17, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee